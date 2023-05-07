As an avid bird watcher, I’m always on the lookout for beauty flying by. Sometimes the birds aren’t as cooperative as I’d like, but this time of year there are always butterflies to keep me on my toes and fill the void. Diverse and colorful, the abundance of lepidoptera can provide almost as much challenge as avians and butterfly watching groups are also on the rise.

The bold and impressively sized swallowtail butterflies easily catch the eye with their five-inch wingspans and black or yellow wings marked with blues, oranges or reds. Each species has readily identifiable markings on those big wings, so take note of spots, color sprays or margin thickness and color. Spotting on the butterfly body and wing shape is another great way to identify which butterfly you’ve seen.

