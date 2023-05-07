As an avid bird watcher, I’m always on the lookout for beauty flying by. Sometimes the birds aren’t as cooperative as I’d like, but this time of year there are always butterflies to keep me on my toes and fill the void. Diverse and colorful, the abundance of lepidoptera can provide almost as much challenge as avians and butterfly watching groups are also on the rise.
The bold and impressively sized swallowtail butterflies easily catch the eye with their five-inch wingspans and black or yellow wings marked with blues, oranges or reds. Each species has readily identifiable markings on those big wings, so take note of spots, color sprays or margin thickness and color. Spotting on the butterfly body and wing shape is another great way to identify which butterfly you’ve seen.
From humble beginnings as caterpillars resembling bird droppings or black worms ringed or armed with bright colors, they quickly morph into thick green caterpillars with huge eye spots or foul odor emitting organs for some of these beauties. As varied as the adults they become, if you have an herb garden, be cautious of removing caterpillars as Eastern black swallowtail larval food plants include parsley, dill and fennel.
Adult swallowtails sport an extended proboscis or tongue that is clearly visible both when coiled up and in use as a straw to probe and suck nectar from nectar rich flowers or vines. From flame vines to fire and button bush and of course thistle flowers, these butterflies are easy to observe while feeding. Planting a variety of flowering plants and climbing vines will bring more butterflies to your yard or garden.
Many butterflies mimic other species to protect themselves from predators. Most are familiar with the monarch, which feeds exclusively on milkweed and thus has a bad taste, protecting itself from hungry birds. Florida viceroy butterflies are just one that looks remarkably similar, providing itself perhaps a better chance at being overlooked by predators which have already sampled a distasteful monarch meal. The Pipevine swallowtail is another butterfly that has bad taste due to its larvae consuming chemical compounds as it fed and grew. This biological benefit is mimicked by six other species of butterflies which sport colors and markings similar enough that predators overlook them for a meal.
While the big flashy fliers capture our attention, look closely next time you’re near a weedy field or roadside. Small gossamer-winged butterflies and hairstreaks are small and delicate beauties marked with delightful colors and intricate markings. Brush-footed butterflies include the circus-like bold beauty of our common buckeye or red, black, and white, Red Admirals. See how many butterflies you can identify next time you head outdoors.