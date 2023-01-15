Enjoying a Sunday morning hike last week, our group took note of a gathering of folks avidly training their binoculars to the treetops. Interrupting our progress, we headed over to see what they had spotted. Cautiously drawing near, the group pointed to the beautiful, barred owl in an oak nearby.
Seen year round in Florida and most often found in hardwood swamps, our local state park is an excellent place to view these gorgeous birds of prey on a daily basis. Nocturnal for the most part, look for them in the early morning or as sundown approaches. Fond of open edges and fields where they can spot rodents such as mice or squirrels, sometimes they are active during the later morning too which makes for fantastic photo opportunities.
Standing around 20 inches tall, these plump predatory birds have a nearly four-foot wingspan. Perched standing upright, their grayish to white facial area has a double moon or rimmed appearance of white or light gray marked with brownish streaks and bold, dark eyes readily visible. A bright yellow beak is sturdy and hooked, strongly appointed for dismantling prey. Their rounded head sports no tufts or “ears” like the larger great horned owl and they are smaller and lighter colored, with mottling rather than the dark overall chocolate brown of the great horned owl.
Brown and white coloration over their backs appear as brown with white spotting. Their frontal chest shows heavy brown vertical streaking. These markings are the “barring” of their namesake – barred owl. The neck area has horizontal barring, giving the head a very distinctive appearance when they turn their necks dramatically to better spot prey.
On this day the owl wasn’t saying much, but this is the raptor who calls “Who cooks for you, who cooks for you all” in the late afternoon or evening hours. These owls will also make a wide variety of sounds. From “hoo-hoo-ho-ho” to shrieking or other wild vocalizations, if you ever wondered if there were monkeys hooting in the forest, you’ve probably heard barred owls carrying on. Mimic their calls and you can sometimes draw them closer to your location.
Feeding on mice, snakes, frogs and other birds, groups of songbirds will often join forces and begin “mobbing” an owl once they appear. From warblers to cardinals, vireos to blue jays, it’s all hands on deck to spurn the predator. Even the smallest of songbirds will dive bomb and kick at the owl or pluck at its feathers to chase it away.