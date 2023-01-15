Enjoying a Sunday morning hike last week, our group took note of a gathering of folks avidly training their binoculars to the treetops. Interrupting our progress, we headed over to see what they had spotted. Cautiously drawing near, the group pointed to the beautiful, barred owl in an oak nearby.

Seen year round in Florida and most often found in hardwood swamps, our local state park is an excellent place to view these gorgeous birds of prey on a daily basis. Nocturnal for the most part, look for them in the early morning or as sundown approaches. Fond of open edges and fields where they can spot rodents such as mice or squirrels, sometimes they are active during the later morning too which makes for fantastic photo opportunities.

