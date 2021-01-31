If you’re putting out bird seed and enjoying feathered visitors, you might be noticing different birds are visiting your yard in the coming weeks. Spring migration will soon begin and with the bevy of avian visitors, perhaps you’ve been noticing the scratching and dust kicking of our brown thrasher.
A jay-sized, rust-colored bird with barring or spotting on its breast, the brown thrasher is named for its habit of kicking up dirt and leaves. Seen year round in our region, they are common but have a habit of keeping on the down low so unless you’re paying attention, you might miss them.
Preferring to lurk about the shadows, they use their long bill to sweep and scatter leaf debris in search of insects, seeds and berries. At times you may see them kicking or scraping up dirt. All this “thrashing” around can key you into their location as can their common call which sounds a lot like the smacking sound of a loud kiss. They are so active while searching for insects in the leaf debris that they provide interesting observation as you watch them run about, kick up dirt and explode in brief moments of flight. Caterpillars, cicadas, grasshoppers and even tree frogs make up their varied diet.
One of the 10 mockingbirds and thrashers in North America, their scientific name includes “rufum” for their bold rufous or ruddy coloration. A bright brick red, that rusty-colored plumage makes them easy to identify as does the dark spots or streaks on their cream-colored breast. About the same size and hue as a robin, their long tail is held is often cocked upwards as they rotate their eye to spy bugs.
With their bright yellow eyes and facial markings, they look very serious about their business of picking through your sheltered flower beds. If they uncover lizards or small snakes, they will dine on those as well. Preferring to remain on the edges where bushes provide good cover for safety, they enjoy eating berries and sometimes pick at seed under feeders.
Cooperative nesters, both male and female work together on choosing a nesting location in dense, sheltered thickets and construct the cup-like nest together. Nesting territories are aggressively protected, and they will chase and dive bomb intruders, pets, or people if they come to close for comfort.