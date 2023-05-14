NEW YORK — Credello: The COVID-19 pandemic affected almost every aspect of life, and the home renovation industry is no exception. Home improvements that used to take a few weeks are now taking months, sometimes even longer. There are several reasons for this, and it’s not just because of the pandemic-related supply chain disruptions.

On average, renovations that would have taken just 22 days in 2019 take 79 days now. Materials are significantly more expensive than they were just a few years ago. If you bought a house right before the pandemic, you might not be able to build the exact same house across the street from your house for anywhere close to what you paid for it. Whether you choose to go the DIY route or hire it out, consider home improvement loans for affordable home renovations, which can ultimately save you time and money.

