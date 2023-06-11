This home is located at 7015 Cecilia Ave in Sebring. The home is priced at $499,900 and is listed with Helen Ferry and Kim Reed of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
This beautiful, almost brand-new home is in the sought-after community of Magnolia Place, a neighborhood within Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring. With three bedrooms plus an office, this home is perfect for the buyer that will not settle for anything but the best.
As you pull into the extra-long driveway, you’ll be greeted by a pristine lawn and gorgeous landscaping. The covered and tiled front porch welcomes you into the inviting foyer and great room beyond.
The kitchen is a chef’s delight with its stainless-steel appliances, stainless vent hood, pantry, granite counters, soft close cabinets and drawers, and herringbone tile backsplash. With a center island open to the living and dining areas, the kitchen is sure to be the center of activity when family and friends visit.
The living room features a cove ceiling, electric fireplace with tiled hearth and a wall of sliders letting in tons of natural light. Lovely luxury vinyl plank flooring runs throughout the home. The dining and living areas both open to the screened lanai that runs almost the length of the home. It features sun/privacy screens on the rear and has a door at each end leading to your beautiful yard.
The owner’s suite has a cove ceiling, vinyl plank flooring and walk-in closet. The spa-inspired bath boasts tile flooring, dual sink vanity with granite counter, designer lighting, private water closet and spacious tiled walk-in shower. This split plan home offers two guest bedrooms and a bath on the other side of the home, with a pocket door separating this wing for privacy. An office off the foyer can be closed off with French doors and would also make a great exercise or craft room.
The convenient indoor laundry room with sink has plenty of cabinets for storage and acts as a mud room from the over-sized two-car garage. This nearly new home is a must see.
Built in 2022, this home has 2,014 square feet of living area with 3,039 total square footage. It is situated on an over a third-acre lot. Amenities within Sun ‘N Lake include two golf courses, community center, pool, playground, sports courts, and restaurant.