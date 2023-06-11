This home is located at 7015 Cecilia Ave in Sebring. The home is priced at $499,900 and is listed with Helen Ferry and Kim Reed of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.

This beautiful, almost brand-new home is in the sought-after community of Magnolia Place, a neighborhood within Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring. With three bedrooms plus an office, this home is perfect for the buyer that will not settle for anything but the best.

