NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi woman has pleaded guilty to conspiring to steal houses that were mortgaged by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, federal prosecutors said.

Ella Martin, 69, of Jayess, pleaded guilty Thursday before U.S. District Judge David Bramlette in Natchez to a violation of a federal statute that criminalizes conspiracies against the laws of the United States, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi said in a news release Monday.

