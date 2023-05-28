Taking some time to get outdoors, I was surprised when informed that otters had been spotted. Hoping to be lucky enough to see them too, sadly they had already moved on by the time I walked to where they had been seen. Knowing their behaviors, I made a mental note to keep an eye on the waterways as I hiked on. Maybe I’d get lucky enough to catch a glimpse of them on the move. It wasn’t until I returned to the original location, however, that I saw a pond with swirling water soon broken by the surfacing of this sleek mammal.
River otters are sleek, beautiful creatures to behold as they lop in an undulating fashion across land. Clocked at speeds up to 18 mph, most observations of otters are quick glances as they speedily cross roadways or trails. Equally proficient at fast movement over dry ground or powerful swimming activity once in the water, this is one fast moving mammal.
With thick, dark brown fur and an average weight of 15 pounds, they may remind you of a cat at first glance. A member of the weasel family, their long, slender bodies seem to slip into the ponds, creeks and rivers with ease and fluidity and if observed when wet, they may appear to be black in color.
Outfitted with webbed feet and a thick muscular tail, their swimming abilities are quite impressive to observe. Seeing circular swirls in dark creeks or shallow ponds is often good evidence of otter activity. Watching for a stream of bubbles to rise now and then, be patient. Otters can remain submerged for up to eight minutes with their ears and nostrils tightly sealed by specialized skin flaps.
Adorable in appearance they can be ferocious and communicate via a series of chirps, grunts, or piercing squeals. Feeding on fish, frogs, crustaceans and other small mammals and birds, they are sometimes considered pests of fish hatcheries as a hungry otter can quickly decimate stocked ponds. An apex predator, their native presence at the top of the food chain is very important however in the wild communities where they reside.
Spotting otters can be difficult as their dens or “holts” are dug into mud banks beneath the water line of cypress swamps, freshwater creeks, or ponds. Otters swim up into this submerged entrance into a dry den higher than the entrance. Young or “kits” are born in the spring and taught to swim and hunt by the adults making this a great time of year to observe their playful behaviors. Keep an eye out and see if you can spot this creature and if so, you otter take a second look because they often return to fish in the same areas.