Taking some time to get outdoors, I was surprised when informed that otters had been spotted. Hoping to be lucky enough to see them too, sadly they had already moved on by the time I walked to where they had been seen. Knowing their behaviors, I made a mental note to keep an eye on the waterways as I hiked on. Maybe I’d get lucky enough to catch a glimpse of them on the move. It wasn’t until I returned to the original location, however, that I saw a pond with swirling water soon broken by the surfacing of this sleek mammal.

River otters are sleek, beautiful creatures to behold as they lop in an undulating fashion across land. Clocked at speeds up to 18 mph, most observations of otters are quick glances as they speedily cross roadways or trails. Equally proficient at fast movement over dry ground or powerful swimming activity once in the water, this is one fast moving mammal.

Recommended for you