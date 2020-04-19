You step outside to water plants or fill a bird feeder and a sudden movement catches your eye. Do you scream and run inside or slowly move closer to observe the creature sliding through your shrubbery? At our house, it’s a run for the camera or Smartphone to snap photos of the lovely couple passing through.
The Southern black racer is an extremely common snake seen around our region. Active during daylight hours, the racer has an abundant number of subspecies. Measuring up to six feet in length, it is about as large as a man’s thumb and uniformly black in coloration with a whitish chin and throat.
Zipping through open spaces, one can easily see why it was named a racer. Hunting by sight, you’ll most often see them on the ground. As they swiftly move across lawns or through landscaping, they’ll have their head raised high seeking small prey such as lizards, frogs and mice. They can climb trees and you might be surprised to know they readily take to the water and swim well.
Prey is consumed immediately after striking. Interestingly, they are in turn consumed by many other species of wildlife, including hawks, other snakes and mammals. While they are non-venomous, this is one feisty critter. If threatened, a black racer will vibrate its tail in leaf litter to make a buzzing noise reminiscent of a rattlesnake. While they would rather flee than fight, they don’t hesitate to strike and bite if handled. With small teeth, the damage is minimal but easily draws blood.
Like most snakes, it is nearly impossible to discern the male from the female with only a quick glance. Pairs mate to produce a clutch of eggs over the summer months. Young measure about around six inches in length and are immediately self-sustaining as soon as they hatch. Young look very different from the adults. Mostly greyish, they have patterned markings in a rusty or reddish color matching the round red iris of their large eyes. Sadly, young are sometimes mistaken for the venomous pygmy rattlesnake and disposed of by fearful observers.
Having this harmless pest-controlling critter patrolling your backyard can reduce vermin with no effort on your part. Welcome them to your garden with some small brush piles in shady areas, a water source and appreciative disposition to their presence.