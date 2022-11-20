Zombie Second Mortgages

Rose Prophete sits outside on the steps of her brick townhouse, July 28, 2022, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Prophete, a hospital technician who immigrated from Haiti in February 2000, was blindsided with a foreclosure action on the home she worked three jobs to buy and said “I will fight until my last breath.”

 BEBETO MATTHEWS/AP PHOTO

Rose Prophete thought the second mortgage loan on her Brooklyn home was resolved about a decade ago — until she received paperwork claiming she owed more than $130,000.

“I was shocked,” said Prophete, who refinanced her two-family home in 2006, six years after arriving from Haiti. “I don’t even know these people because they never contacted me. They never called me.”

