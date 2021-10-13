LAKE PLACID — Highway Park Neighborhood Preservation was awarded a $5,000 grant from GuideWell’s Growing Resilient Communities challenge on Thursday. Highway Park Neighborhood Council was represented by Executive Director Evelyn Colon in a Shark Tank- style pitch via Zoom. A three-minute question and answer session from the judges followed the pitch.
GuideWell Mutual Holding Corporation, a parent company of Florida Blue Cross and Blue Shield plan of Florida, offered the funds as a way for organizations to “implement their innovative ideas to address economic disparities,” said a press release.
Colon presented the Highway Park Improvement Project to help low/very low-income families in Highlands and Hardee counties achieve homeownership. She explained HPIP promotes self sufficiency with job placement and homeownership.
First-time homebuyers with low income could have the opportunity to purchase a home that may cost them less than what they pay in rent anywhere in Highlands County and beyond. Colon told GuideWell judges the three driving factors are housing, education and finance. The HPIP provides job training, credit counseling and financial literacy as well as the free use of computers. A 502 USDA home buying program to help people prequalify for affordable homes is available at its Village Green Resource Center. The resource center is open Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or by appointment. For more information, contact HPNC Administrator Shirley Wilson at 863-317-7481 or by cell phone at 863-441-4215.
“The Highway Park Neighborhood Council passed the rigorous application and certification process to become ‘Certified Packagers’ with the USDA,” Colon said. “As such, it is one of the trusted organizations (nationwide)to help very-low and low-income first time homebuyers in rural areas get affordable, clean and safe homes of their own. The focus currently is Highlands and Hardee counties.
“Homeownership, as we know, is the key to building wealth,” Colon said.
The clientele the Highway Park Neighborhood Council serves may not realize they are paying more to live in “sub-standard housing” than they would pay if they purchased a home.
“According to our program, the 502 self-help program, they could purchase a three- to four-bedroom home for less than what they are paying for rent. Also, they would have the advantage of taxes and they can leave those homes to their loved ones and family members, thereby building generational wealth.”
Competition for the grant was formidable. More than 70 applicants were looking for a bite out of the $5,000 apple. Many of the competing organizations were multi-million-dollar agencies and Colon said she was proud of their “shoe-string” agency for receiving the award.
After narrowing down the field from 29 semi-finalists, Highway Park was one of three non-profit organizations awarded funds. The other two, Palm River Family Services and Foundation for Community Driven Innovations, were from the Tampa area.
Highway Park Improvement Project is now eligible to compete for GuideWell’s Growing Resilient Communities challenge finals for $40,000 this month.
“We are truly proud of our accomplishment. There were so many very deserving organizations competing for this grant,” Colon said. “To be selected as one of the three winners from the West Coast Region is truly an honor.”
“We want to applaud all of the applicants for demonstrating their passion and willingness to innovate, collaborate and drive change for the people and communities in West Florida,” said Kirstie McCool, executive director of GuideWell Innovation. “This challenge is designed to empower local residents to help jumpstart their communities and create long-term economic prosperity, which in turn can lead to healthier and stronger communities.”