LAKE PLACID — Christmas came early for the residents of Highway Park but it didn’t come from Santa Claus. T-Mobile awarded a Hometown Grant for $50,000 toward a major upcoming project that will benefit everyone in the neighborhood.

Tara Sanzano, rural marketing director for T-Mobile, and her partner, Jeff Allen, rural indirect sales manager, presented the large check at a reception on Saturday at the Village Green & Resource that is now a closer to the The Highway Park Neighborhood Council (HPNC).

