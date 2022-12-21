LAKE PLACID — Christmas came early for the residents of Highway Park but it didn’t come from Santa Claus. T-Mobile awarded a Hometown Grant for $50,000 toward a major upcoming project that will benefit everyone in the neighborhood.
Tara Sanzano, rural marketing director for T-Mobile, and her partner, Jeff Allen, rural indirect sales manager, presented the large check at a reception on Saturday at the Village Green & Resource that is now a closer to the The Highway Park Neighborhood Council (HPNC).
The event was catered by Chef Rafael Callahan, Choppa More and Herman Johnson. While guests were dining, Sebring Middle School student Geovanny Wilson played Christmas carols on his saxaphone. The young man only started 19 weeks ago.
Highlands County Commissioner Arlene Tuck was in attendance, as well as her grandaughter and State Representative Kaylee Tuck. Senator Erin Grall’s sent a representative and Avon Park City Councilwoman Berniece Taylor and former County Commissioner Kathy Rapp, and community volunteers helped to celebrate HPNC’s success.
The project is the Community Teaching & Demonstration at 100 Anderson St. The funds will be used to fund a 30-by-40 feet wooden frame with a concrete floor, electricity and WiFi.
“You can’t teach effectively if you do not have access to electricity and WiFi,” HPNC Executive Director Evelyn Colon said.
The competition for the funds was stiff as there were over 400 applicants and only 25 recipients. Only one other recipient was in Florida, actually in Fort Pierce. Allen said 25 organizations are picked quarterly.
The $50,000 was a huge surprise to Colon as the board only asked for $20,800 originally. During the online interview, Colon explained the importance of the garden and a brief history of Highway Park.
Colon said she saw one of the reviewers fanning herself and she told Colon HPNC would not be getting the $20,800. Colon’s heart sank.
“She said, ‘You’re getting the $50,000,’” exclaimed Colon. “It means everything because without the funding, we would have a routine garden.”
Colon promises this will not be a normal community garden with spots rented. Although she is keeping some cards close to her sleeve, she gave the Highlands News-Sun a hint.
“Do not expect a routine garden in design and purpose,” Colon said. “The agency has received training by Cissy Stanko of the education department at Bok Tower Gardens. They also reviewed our designs and it met with their approval.”
HPNC will host health fairs there under the pavilion with seating. The current plans for the pavilion are limited only by imagination.
“Our purpose will be to teach people how to grow their own food, which will help their income and to host health fairs and other events,” Colon said. “But primarily, it is to teach how to make a living, of growing things in the ground.”
The garden’s concept has not been a half-hearted undertaking. It has taken several years to come up with the model HPNC thinks will work in their neighborhood.
“T-Mobile is just proud to support small communities and that’s what we’ve set out to do,” Sanzaano said. “One of those ways we’re doing it is through our Hometown Grant program. The Hometown Grant program was launched in the spring of 2021 and it’s to allow us to serve the community beyond just new wireless towers and new stores. It’s really allowing us to allow you to have small towns that thrive, so today we’re super excited to present a $50,000 check.”
“Imagine a vacant, abandoned lot that was a magnet for trash, debris and feral animals being transformed into a beautiful, fruitful, community garden,” Colon said. “Our neighborhood no longer has a grocery store and limited access to organic, fresh, healthy, nutritious food. The Community Teaching & Demonstration Garden will be an oasis of health, tranquility, education, opportunity and pride for our neighborhood. Thanks to the T-Mobile Hometown grant, the dream of a place to educate our residents on how to raise their own food for consumption, reduce food bills, teach how to use agriculture as a basis to start small cottage industries, and a place to host health fairs will soon become a reality. The Highway Park Neighborhood Council is thrilled and very grateful to T-Mobile for its support of small communities and organizations like ours to thrive and prosper.”
The unpaid members of the HPNC and volunteers felt validated that their hard work is paying off. T-Mobile is eyeing Lake Placid for a new corporate office.