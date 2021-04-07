LAKE PLACID — It’s no joke, The Great American Cleanup wrapped up in Highway Park on April Fool’s Day with the help of inmates from the Highlands County Jail. The Great American Cleanup is part of the Keep Highway Park Beautiful efforts from March 20 to April 1–4 by the Highway Park Neighborhood Council and was sponsored by the Florida Department of Transportation’s Drive It Home — Keep Our Paradise Litter Free program, according to HPNC Executive Director Evelyn Colon.
The extra help came the Community Maintenance Program. Inmates were brought to the Highway Park Cemetery by Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Kevin Worth and Joe Lezama. After several days of volunteers and residents cleaning trash and tires from lots, cutting branches and limbs, the focus soon turned to the cemetery. The inmates, along with Leslie “Lett” Portee of KHPN and President Selvin McGahee of the Highway Park Cemetery Association, focused on a widening a path to the rear of the historic cemetery.
The heavy duty trucks and equipment and manual labor brought from the county made much easier the reaching and clearing the brush and branches away. Volunteers worked in the cemetery previously but the extra help was needed to clear the amount of trees that was desired.
“The team widened a pathway to the back part of the cemetery. Previously, drivers would have to pass over graves and burial vaults or potentially damage their vehicles trying to avoid the graves to reach the back of the cemetery,” Colon said.
Maintenance of the cemetery and surrounding areas should be easier to upkeep with the path cleared.
“This cleanup cleared a path of several feet to allow access,” Colon said. “The HPNC and the Highway Park Community are grateful to these hard-working young men and their leaders for a job well done. Our gratitude also to Selvin McGahee, Patrice Ayala, Teddy Callahan and Lett Portee for their love and care for our loved ones interred in this historic cemetery.”