LAKE PLACID — The Highway Park Neighborhood Council is just over half way to seeing its Highway Park Community Teaching & Demonstration Garden project turn from dream to reality. The garden will grow with care at 100 Anderson Street in the community and nearly 2,500 residents of the subdivision will have access to it.
Evelyn Colon is the implementation stage project manager and executive director of HPNC.
“The cost for installing the garden is $23,500,” Colon said. “So far, we have reached 51% of our goal.”
The Neighborhood Council previously purchased the land. The amount of the land is not reflected in the budget. Funds are still needed for a shallow well; electricity for lighting, irrigation, etc.; fencing and a storage shed in addition to garden tools and supplies, Colon said.
The bids for the project are only valid for 30 days and with a delay in dealing with come granting agencies, Colon said they will have to get new bids. Inflation will be a hurdle for the completion of the project as well.
“Inflation has definitely had an impact,” Colon said. “Everything costs more. Also, we had other costs to get a special exception for the zoning. We anticipate an increase in labor costs, permits and supplies.”
The council is optimistic with generous donations and grants they will have a flourishing garden soon. The board is grateful to have received a $3,500 grant from the Mason G. Smoak Foundation, $335 from seed money, $3,000 from Whole Kids and $5,000 from the Florida Division of Forestry. Recently, the council applied for a grant from the USDA. Colon said it is a very “involved” process. The project must meet several requirements.
“We are on track to be able to submit a grant to help finalize the project if awarded,” Colon said.
Future gardeners will learn to grow their own food, including fresh fruits and vegetables, to be included in a healthy diet.
“Unlike a routine community garden, the purpose of the Teaching & Demonstration Garden is to provide educational programs to teach how to grow, propagate, store and harvest seasonal fruits and vegetables,” Colon said. “It will also provide healthy living initiatives (cooking demonstrations, medicinal herbs, etc.), and teach agricultural entrepreneurship (agribusiness) to supplement family incomes. It will have signage and illustrations to support self-directed tours.”
The garden will be compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, and raised beds and pathways will be wheelchair accessible. The garden will feature a special kid’s section and a learning pavilion. Shade trees and benches for taking in the beauty will be spread throughout.
“We have several notable agencies that have agreed to support the initiative, including Archbold Biological Station, Miller Farms, South Florida Community College- Avon Park, and a collaboration with Emmanuel United Church of Christ,” Colon said.
“The Highway Park Community Teaching & Demonstration Garden is another initiative of the Highway Park Neighborhood Council and supports our mission of revitalizing the Highway Park community aesthetically, culturally, socially and economically. We have help implementing many of the suggestions from the Special Highway Park Plan signed into county ordinance in 2008.
“The Teaching Garden is one of several programs aimed at returning the neighborhood to prosperity and attracting new residents. At one time, Highway Park could have been considered the Black “Wall Street” of Highlands County. As a segregated community, it had its own waterworks, laundry, theater, restaurants, teen center, sports field, elementary school, stores, cemetery (still functioning), churches, apartments, grocery, barbers and several successful entrepreneurs (Nathaniel Hawthorne Sr., Richmond Green, Leroy McGahee, Melvin Hawthorne, AC Kendrix and others).
“With its friendly people, low cost of living, manageable tax rate, lake access, and viable areas for homes, Highway Park is a hidden gem,” Colon said.
Emmanuel UCC recently finished a community garden at the church in Sebring. For more information, call 863-318-7481 or email highwaypark@yahoo.com. The council can be reached by mail at HPNC, P.O. Box 1678, Lake Placid, FL 33862. The website for Highway Park is at hpng.org.