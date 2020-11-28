SEBRING — It was an uphill battle fought with the blood, sweat and tears of the Highway Park Neighborhood Council members and many volunteers, but the Highway Park Cemetery was finally placed on the National Registry of Historical Places in June. The public is invited to see highlights from the cemetery and other historical aspects of Highway Park, a subdivision of Lake Placid.
A temporary display has been placed in the lobby of the Highlands County Government Center at 600 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring. The display is a pictorial celebration of the recent improvements and historical designation of the cemetery at 202 Crestmore Drive.
The cemetery shows a mix of African American and Bahamian influences of those interred there. From the African American culture, trees were planted instead of headstones and colorful vaults are reminiscent of the Islands.
No one knows the exact age of the cemetery but it was in use before the subdivision was platted in 1935. The land the cemetery sits on was donated by Highlands Lodge 20 Prince Hall AF & FM and the Bostic Family. Teddy Callahan Sr. was the project lead for a massive project at the cemetery in 2019.
“The display will remain for several weeks,” HPNC member Evelyn Colon said. ”Please stop by and check it out. See if you can find your family name on the 1935 U.S. Census.”
Sandra Vasquez is a Planner 1 with the county and is also the staff liaison for the Highlands County Historical Preservation Commission. She said the display will probably be in the lobby for six months. The display will change for the county’s centennial in April. The display includes other aspects of African American culture, such as natural hair styles throughout the years, and other major projects that have taken place in the past couple years, such as the Veterans Memorial (started in 2017) at the corner of Anderson Street.
Bios on local heroes feature individuals, couples or families who have given back to Highway Park and made some type of positive impact in the neighborhood. Some names look familiar as they have streets named after them.