The Highway Park Neighborhood Council has just been awarded a grant totaling $5,000 by Florida Blue to support “One Step For Life,” a community health improvement project to enhance the MLK Jr. Sports Field located at 141 Josephine St. in the Highway Park Community of Lake Placid.
Florida Blue has been a trusted partner and community champion supporting various initiatives of the Highway Park Neighborhood Council for several years including Founders Day Health Fairs, arts and cultural events, and community enhancement projects. Florida Blue is a forward-thinking group with a passion for giving back to the communities it serves.
Founded in 1940, the 4.5-acre, 81-year-old sports field was part of Carver School that served African American students during segregation. The Highway Park Neighborhood Council is very grateful for community-minded organizations like Florida Blue, AARP, FDOT, ADuda, Lake Placid Noon Rotary, Highlands County Board of County Commission and the volunteers for their ongoing support to improve the public park.
For more information or to contribute, connect with the Highway Park Neighborhood Council at www.hpng.org, email highwaypark@yahoo.com or call 863-318-7481. Visit the Village Green Resource Center at 160 Washington St. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, or call Shirley Wilson, HPNC administrator, at 863-441-4215 for an appointment.