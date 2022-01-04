LAKE PLACID — At least eight key accomplishments were noted in an impact update as the resident of Highway Park brought a close to 2021.
Evelyn Colon, executive director of the Highway Park Neighborhood Preservation & Enhancement District, wrote, "As we reflect on the successes of 2021, we are grateful to you for making sure we have the resources necessary to carry on our mission of making Highway Park and subsequently Lake Placid, a great place to live, work, pray and play. We cherish your friendship and believe in our agency."
The eight items listed by Colon are as follows:
- Fund three part-time positions providing much needed local employment;
- Maintain the U.S. 27 South Veterans Memorial (landscaping, utilities, supplies) and adjacent property;
- Became certified packagers with the USDA 502 program to assist low- to very low-income, first-time home buyers to purchase homes;
- Continued to provide free computer access, employment support, and more at the Village Green Resource Center;
- Wele Youth Leadership Conference served 15 male and 18 female youths;
- Purchased property at 100 Anderson St., closing costs, surveys – to convert into the Village Green Community Teaching & Demonstration Garden (spring 2022);
- Worked with Highlands County and RPAC to install a restroom (hopefully spring of 2022) and other upgrades at the MLK Jr. Sports Field; and
- Purchased lawn care equipment and upgraded a donated truck to continue maintaining specific properties in Highway Park.
Colon acknowledged that fundraisers were reduced this past year and public contact was minimized due to the pandemic.
"Yet, we were able to continue providing much-needed services because of the generosity of our donors. In this season of gratitude, we are thankful for your partnership and support," she wrote.