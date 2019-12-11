LAKE PLACID — Just one month after being released from jail, Lee Marvin Anderson Jr., 34, of Sebring, was shot multiple times and killed Saturday. His murder took place at 2 a.m. at Highway Park Liquors, 101 Vision St., in the Highway Park subdivision. Law enforcement hopes someone will come forward with information regarding the shooting.
While law enforcement and first responders arrived at the scene, multiple 911 calls were made. Upon arrival, Anderson was found dead, sitting in a car.
Law enforcement throughout the county is familiar with Anderson. Anderson was sentenced to 364 days in jail on Sept. 16, 2019 after pleading no contest to conspiring to commit tampering with a witness stemming from a June 12, 2018 arrest. After his June 2018 arrest he was held on a $95,000 bail, and he bonded out in March 2019.
Anderson was arrested again Sept. 7, 2019, this time under Parker V. State, at which time his bond was revoked. He was sentenced a week later on Sept. 16. He was released from jail on Nov. 8, 2019 with credit for time served dating back to 2018.
Local law enforcement has said Anderson was known to be a gang member, although no affiliation was given. They did not say whether or not his death was gang related.
A search through Anderson’s 2019 records from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office revealed four offense reports (not arrests) on Anderson. One was in regards to a stolen car, another for a traffic offense.
Offense reports are not the same as an arrest report.
Two reports that have been almost completely redacted link Anderson to two homicide victims: Jacquill Terrell Williams, 30, of Lake Placid was found on June 22 in an orange grove near Riverdale Road in the Avon Pines area. The second victim was found the same day some nine miles away, also in an orange grove near Sheriffs Tower Road in Sebring. That victim was later identified by autopsy. According to a story by the Highlands News-Sun dated June 24, the victim was identified as 18-year-old Taylor Jeral Morgan.
HCSO said at the time the murders were related.
According to Commander Curtis Hart of Sebring Police Department, Anderson was linked to several other homicides dating back to 2005. He said that being “linked” to a homicide does not necessarily mean the person was a suspect or committed the crime; for instance, someone could be linked as a witness or victim to a crime.
According to Highlands News-Sun records, Anderson was the 10th homicide victim in Highlands County this year.
Anyone with information is asked to call 863-402-7200 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org. You could earn a reward and remain anonymous by calling Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS or email www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.