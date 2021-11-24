LAKE PLACID — Florida Humanities, the statewide, nonprofit affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH), has awarded Highway Park Neighborhood Council, a $6,000 grant for general operating costs to help recover from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Funds will be used to continue operations of the Village Green Resource Center and provide funds for staffing and utilities for a period of 90 days. These funds are critical as services provided by the Highway Park Neighborhood Council are free to the general public and includes festivals, humanities events, and will allow the agency to continue to support new humanities programming planned for 2022. COVID-19 had a tremendous negative impact on our agency as we were unable to host fundraisers and many supporters had to cut back on sponsorship as COVID impacted their businesses.
“Receiving these funds from Florida Humanities is greatly appreciated and will allow me as an employee of the Highway Park Neighborhood Council to continue to thrive and support my family and my community,” said Shirley Wilson, administrative assistant.
The NEH received $135 million from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act of 2021, which was approved by Congress this past spring. The state humanities councils, including Florida Humanities, each received a portion of the NEH award to support museums, archives, historic sites and other humanities-focused nonprofits. Highway Park Neighborhood Council was one of 129 organizations in Florida that was awarded ARP funding totaling $1.88 million from Florida Humanities. The grants are intended to meet immediate operational needs in order for organizations to remain viable and maintain delivery of public humanities programming and resources in their communities. Florida Humanities received 188 applications for ARP funding, with nonprofits requesting the most funds for staffing and utilities.
These funds, said Florida Humanities Executive Director Dr. Nashid Madyun, provide a safety net for the organizations so they can focus on other priorities, such as fundraising and creating programming.
“For smaller nonprofits, when bills are paid and staff are safe and intact, that type of alleviation is immeasurable,” he said. “Florida Humanities is honored to provide a lifeline to our state’s cultural and historic organizations, ensuring they continue to enrich their local communities, and the Sunshine State at large, for years to come.”