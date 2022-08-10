LAKE PLACID — Back to school supplies for students can be very expensive. Parents received help with those costs at the 19th annual Back to School Backpack and Supplies Giveaway on Sunday in the Highway Park subdivision of Lake Placid.
The event was hosted by the Hiway Park Black Businessmen, The Star Center and Highlands County Sheriff’s Office’s COPS ADAPT program.
COVID-19 interrupted the supply giveaway the past two years. The Star Center’s Theresa Williams said it was nice to be able to get together again and help parents by giving out supplies. Williams, a grandmother as well as substitute teacher, said she was well aware of the expense of getting everything on the schools’ supply list. When she was shopping, she found it took around $60-$70 per backpack to fill.
Backpacks were given out by grade level and were filled with grade-appropriate supplies. The backpacks were decorated with themes the students appreciated, such as Paw Patrol for the youngest kids and video game themes for the older kids.
Williams said organizers were able to get 49 backpacks and supplies, and COPS ADAPT brought supplies as well.
“We just do this to give back to the community,” said Selvin McGahee, resident and business owner in Highway Park. “There’s a lot of families that don’t have much. There’s a need.”
McGahee said COVID and supply chain issues have made getting school supplies harder the past couple of years.
Deputy Brandon Wells and Sgt. Jason Mulligan were there from COPS ADAPT. The acronym stands for Community Oriented Police Services Achieving Diversity and Public Trust.
The purpose of the COPS ADAPT program is to build relationships with people and get involved with community events. Both men are from Lake Placid and knew many of the people at the event.
Before the backpacks were handed out, Williams shared some advice with the children and asked parents if they wanted to share some advice, too. One mother suggested the young people don’t worry about boyfriends or girlfriends and concentrate on schoolwork. Another mom advised against joining cliques and bullying. They all agreed their schoolwork was to come before anything else.
Mulligan said those who were looking to play sports would have to take their schooling seriously in order to keep their grades up to play.
Mulligan said his attitude and fighting kept him from playing baseball, which was a dream of his. His was a cautionary tale.
Williams said a prayer of thanksgiving and for the teachers who would be receiving their students today. The new backpacks made the kids smile as they look forward to a good year.