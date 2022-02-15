LAKE PLACID — Highway Park Neighborhood Council is a bit closer to getting some much needed restrooms at the Martin Luther King Jr. Park. A 10-day GoFundMe campaign by Highway Park Neighborhood Council raised money to go toward the building that’s going to cost more than $48,000.
HPNC Executive Director Evelyn Colon said $6,330 was raised for the cause. Of course, GoFundMe will be taking its cut but there will still be a good amount left over. A plaque will be placed at the park to recognize the churches, individuals and organizations that donated. People kept sending in money even after the campaign was over, so the money was received over about 20 days.
“We are so thrilled,” Colon said. “I never would have thought we could have done that. I’m so proud. The community is invested in the improvements.”
The Neighborhood Council has approached the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners on different occasions. The council also asked Recreation Parks Advisory Committee and they have agreed to fund $24,000 for the bathrooms. The county commissioners wanted to see a commitment from the subdivision’s residents in the form of funds they were willing to put in. Colon thinks the Neighborhood Council will be able to bring $5,000 to the March 15 county commission meeting.
Colon explained the residents will soon be polled about when they want the bathrooms to be open. For instance, some may want the restrooms open everyday from sun up to sundown while others may only want them open when a sanctioned event is scheduled.
Residents have been trying to get a bathroom facility built in the park for nine years. The council originally met with County Administrator Randy Vosburg, engineer Clinton Howerton, Commissioner Arlene Tuck and then county attorney Joy Carmichael about wanting to to make improvements to the park in 2018.
The improvements included a drinking fountain, shade for the children, an exercise stop station and a running track. A $5,000 grant by Florida Blue will be used to help pay for sun shades for the park. RPAC is funding the other $11,000 for the sun shades. The Neighborhood Council has given the money to the county, which will be installing them soon.
Another grant from AARP funded the exercise stop stations that promote a healthy lifestyle.