LAKE PLACID — The Highway Park Neighborhood Council has done it again. They have been awarded the coveted 2019 Keep America Beautiful President’s Circle Award. This marks five out of six years they have earned the distinguished award.
Highway Park Neighborhood Council’s Evelyn Colon explained what it takes to earn President’s Circle status.
“This honor is won by meeting all of the requirements as an affiliate including timely filing of reports, conducting Great American Cleanups and other innovative programs,” she said. “Litter education is a big part of it also.”
Colon said the council will walk around the neighborhood and note areas that could use improvements. Then the council helps to get the job done. Some of the more recent projects include cleaning up the cemetery and removing the trees that were threatening to overturn tombstones. An entryway announcing the cemetery and a 300-foot white picket fence was placed along the south side of the cemetery.
The council has been very involved with the Keep America Beautiful and Keep Highway Park Beautiful. They have received the Keep America Beautiful Resiliency Grant two times. The grant was $10,000 in Lowe’s gift cards. They put the money back into the community by using the funds in several projects.
The Veteran’s Memorial Park is complete and was a major undertaking. The memorial recognizes all branches of military services. The public can buy paving bricks with the names of a veteran on them and have it placed on the walk at the memorial.
Highlands County Commissioner Arlene Tuck was ecstatic for the council.
“They deserve it,” she said. “They are doing such a great job. They really work hard. I am really proud of them.”
Teddy Callahan Sr. is the treasurer for the Highway Park Neighborhood Council. Callahan prefers to stay behind the scenes and manages many of the projects.
“I have been on the council for six years now,” Callahan said. “They are doing a wonderful job in the community. In March we will have another Great American Clean Up event. We will try to get the high school Interact Club kids to help out. There will be dumpsters in the neighborhood and we will get garbage out.”
Callahan said the work is physically hard, but you just “have to put your shoulder to the plow.” Callahan grew up in Highway Park and still owns several properties there even though he moved into another subdivision nearby.
Callahan called the clean-up work and projects, a labor of love.
“There’s a lot of history in Highway Park; we can’t ever let it go,” he said. “The work may be hard but if you think about the neighborhood, it isn’t.”