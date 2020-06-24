LAKE PLACID – The Highway Park Neighborhood Council has been busy. Busy behind the scenes writing and winning grants and fundraising to fund several different projects in the Lake Placid subdivision. The most recent grants procured were the $10,000 Keep America Beautiful/Lowe’s Community Partners grant and a reimbursement grant from Florida Department of Transportation, which is up to $16,000.
The projects are slated for completion by June 28, according to HPNC Executive Director Evelyn Colon. The projects are to beautify the community and enrich the lives of those who live in the neighborhood.
Major efforts have gone into planning and creating the Veterans Memorial at the corner of Anderson Street. The patriotic park that honors the men and women serving in the armed forces, veterans and those who will serve can be seen from U.S 27.
The park, under the direction of Teddy Callahan Sr. and Dennis Crenshaw Sr., had many volunteers put in countless hours to create. New benches have been added for people to stop and reflect as they remember a loved one. Lighting has been installed so flags can be illuminated at night as they fly around the clock. New flags will be added soon.
An improved and larger basin to the fountain has been recently added by Larry’s Concrete. According to HPNC Secretary Patrice Ayala, the fountain’s new basin will allow the fountain to run 24/7 whereas before, its limited size prohibited the water running all day. The landscape is being freshened up as well.
Five bronze plaques representing the different military branches are to be installed. The improvements are to be completed by Independence Day. Engraved bricks are available at $50 each to honor military heros. The pavers are placed in a path around the fountain. To order an engraved brick, contact Crenshaw at 863-441-2784 or text 863-840-2995. Donate by mail at HPNC, P.O. Box 1678, Lake Placid, FL 33862 or online at hpng.org.
“I believe these projects are a visible representation of the HPNC Mission,” Ayala said. “They revitalize the community and give the citizens of Highway Park a sense of pride in our community.”
Colon invites the public to “meander” along Josephine Street near Brightside Street to check out the work being done to the Martin Luther King Jr. sports field at the Star Center. The Star Center provides free after-school care and tutoring. Shirley Wilson was the lead on the improvement projects there. Highlands County Board of County Commission provided the funds for the driveway to be repaved.
Invasive trees were removed at HPNC’s expense and a street light was repaired. A newly designed entrance, signage and accents will spruce up the center. For more information on the Star Center contact Theresa Williams at 13639 Josephine Ave.
The Great America Clean Up sponsored by FDOT was observed on June 18. Overgrown lots were chosen and cut down. The Keep Highway Park Beautiful council identified areas in the neighborhood with room for improvements. One area was a school bus stop at the corner of Bunchie and Curve Streets. According to Colon, the area became overgrown with weeds and was a trash magnet. The area was cleaned up and KHPB considered putting a cover over the bus stop area but will consult the School Board in case of future changes to the stop.
“We want our community and supporters to ‘see’ how their funds are spent,” Colon said. “None of this would be possible without our faithful volunteers, sponsors and supporters.”