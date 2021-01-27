I think it’s a great idea to name US 27 in honor of our legitimate President Donald J. Trump. He deserves a tangible memorial for making America great again.
If people don’t want to drive on a highway named for a great leader, then let them take the backroads … after all, that’s what they did when they voted for that wooden puppet Biden, whose nose is growing longer by the minute.
Of course, I’ll be surprised if this happens. Too many people are more concerned with political correctness than with honesty, heroism, and integrity. They will turn their backs on a man who stood up for what he believed in and truly wanted to make and keep America great. He put America first.
I’m reminded of a line from the movie Braveheart, when Robert the Bruce is talking about heroism, and he says, “History is written by the men who hanged the heroes.”
Suzanna Crean
Sebring