Hildreth S. Battles
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Hildreth Sunthimer Battles, 96, passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Dec. 7, 2020. She was born March 10, 1924 in Marietta, Ohio to Oliver Bradley and Delila Bradley.
Hildy was a registered nurse in Ohio. Upon retirement she and husband Paul went on mission projects stateside and abroad, and settled in Sebring in 1990. She attended Grace Brethren Church, was active in the Sun Room Senior Center and volunteered over 7,000 hours at AdventHealth.
Paul died in 1998 after 54 years of marriage. Hildy married Lawrence Battles in 2010. After his passing, she moved to Gainesville. She was also predeceased by siblings Derwin Bradley, Dorothy Sunthimer, and Roberta Rexroad and her grandson David Bradley Gividen.
She will be lovingly remembered by her children, James Sunthimer (Doris) of Lake Placid, Paula Gividen (David) of Indianapolis, Cathy Hines (Randall) of Gainesville, and Gail Roso (Ernest) of Kent, Ohio. Other family includes grandchildren, Sonya Wise (Scott), Linda Truepschuch (Max), Indiana Nathan Gividen (Aneta), Erin Poteat (Bradley), Joshua Hines, Stephanie Hines, Steven Roso, and Michelle Canavan (Cory). She is also survived by 11 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Service is Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. Memorial contributions may be sent to Samaritan’s Purse.