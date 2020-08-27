SEBRING—Alicia Christine Hill, 53, of Sebring, was arrested on Tuesday evening by Sebring Police Department. She is facing aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Hill is in the Highlands County jail and has a $25,000 bond.
According to the SPD arrest report, an officer was dispatched to a business at 418 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard about 4:48 p.m. Dispatch alerted the officer a stabbing took place and the victim was bleeding badly.
When the officer arrived, other officers had detained Hill. She was read her Miranda Rights and told officers that she and the victim got into an argument at the front door of the of the establishment. According to the report, Hill said the victim was yelling at her and it forced her to step back and she fell.
Hill told the officers the victim began to strike her in her face and chest. She said someone separated them. According to SPD Public Information Officer Commander Curtis Hart, the victim was stabbed with a knife in the back upper torso. Hill declined EMS transport but did seek treatment at Highlands Regional Medical Center.
Officers met the victim at the hospital and got a sworn statement. The report says the victim and Hill had an argument at the doorway to the business where Hill would not move to allow the victim to exit.
The victim said she brushed past Hill in the door and their shoulders touched and the victim denied intentionally striking Hill.
The report states when the victim was outside the establishment, “someone told her to look out,” and she turned around and was allegedly stabbed by Hill in the “upper back of her left arm.” The victim wished to press charges.