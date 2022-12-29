AVON PARK — Hayden Kyle Hill, 26, of Lakeland, was arrested on Friday after a traffic stop and subsequent search of his vehicle found more than 20 grams of marijuana. He will have to face charges of felony possession of marijuana 20 grams, possession of marijuana within 1,000 feet of a church with intent to sell and possession of drug equipment with intent to deliver.

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office arrest report shows Hill was pulled over for speeding near U.S. 27 and Stryker Road. The deputy wrote he smelled cannabis coming from the car as he made contact with Hill, the sole occupant.

Recommended for you