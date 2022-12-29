AVON PARK — Hayden Kyle Hill, 26, of Lakeland, was arrested on Friday after a traffic stop and subsequent search of his vehicle found more than 20 grams of marijuana. He will have to face charges of felony possession of marijuana 20 grams, possession of marijuana within 1,000 feet of a church with intent to sell and possession of drug equipment with intent to deliver.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office arrest report shows Hill was pulled over for speeding near U.S. 27 and Stryker Road. The deputy wrote he smelled cannabis coming from the car as he made contact with Hill, the sole occupant.
While that deputy took the defendants information, K-9 Gentry and his handler were on scene. Gentry alerted to the possible presence of narcotics in the vehicle.
Upon a search of the car, the deputy found a backpack with sandwich-type baggies with a “large amount” of what would test positive for marijuana in the center console. The search also turned up a digital scale.
In addition, there were several USPS boxes shipped to Hill from California with the remains of vacuum sealed bags, the report showed.
The unpackaged weight of the marijuana was 746 grams, according to the report. The report shows the defendant advised he was “clean and sober” from drugs for two months and then there is a redaction.