SEBRING — After making false threats on Instagram, a social media platform, a 12-year-old boy was arrested Monday and charged with two felonies.
A media release from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday said the charges against the boy are for making a written threat to kill or injure, which is a second degree felony, and using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony, which in itself is a third degree felony. The young man was handed over to the Department of Juvenile Justice.
HCSO officials said the boy told his mother Monday morning there was a threat on Instagram that said the school was “gonna get shot up.” The boy’s mother called the school’s resource deputy. During a three-hour investigation by the Special Victim’s Unit, it became apparent that the boy was actually the writer of the threatening post.
The release said the boy wrote the threat because he did not want to go to school because he was being bullied there. According to a HCSO official, there were no reports of bullying filed by the boy with the school.
“Students need to realize that something like this will never be treated as a joke,” Sheriff Paul Blackman said. “Last school year, we worked with the School Board of Highlands County to create posters warning about this very thing, letting students know that a fake threat has real consequences.”
Highlands County School District’s John Varady said the school district, school administration and HCSO are working closely together.
“It’s very early, there’s not much I can say about an ongoing investigation,” Varady said.
The school was not put on lockdown; other precautions were taken instead.
School district officials were asked about the incident in an email on Tuesday.
“Each situation is unique based on the information at hand,” the email said. “With that in mind, some of the typical responses may be, a school may be placed on lockdown, controlled campus, or remain in normal operation in extra law enforcement presence. In this case we added additional security on the campus. During the investigation it was determined to be a false threat. We will be communicating with all parents and students concerning false threats and the consequences that can result by making them.”
The minor has not been identified. A child of 12 would typically be in the sixth or seventh grade, according to Varady. There has been no decision made on punishment at the school level yet.
The email also said the proper protocol was used. It went further to say the SRO deputy communicated well with the School District and Sheriff’s Office.
“The Sheriff’s Office investigators took action as well and ultimately determined that the student’s statements were false,” School District officials said. “Even in a short investigation such as this, it encompassed many law enforcement and school personnel.”