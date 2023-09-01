Hill returning to prison for 5-year stretch

Antoine Lamar Hill, 47, is returning to the Florida state prison system for five years after pleading no contest to sales and possession of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a church Tuesday.
Prosecutors dropped a fentanyl possession charge and a delivery of drug paraphernalia charge in exchange for his plea.
Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Hill in July 2021 during an undercover crack cocaine sting near the intersection of Lemon Avenue and MLK Jr. Boulevard in Sebring. Undercover officers noted the serial numbers on a $20 bill and sent an agent from the Okeechobee County Narcotics Task Force with the bill to buy a piece of crack from Hill.
While a surveillance camera rolled, Hill sold a .4 gram rock to the undercover agent, police say. When they arrested Hill, they found .2 grams of crack and four pills.
Hill was on pretrial release on a domestic violence charge, but broke those conditions when he was arrested in the drug sting, records show.
Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden accepted Hill’s no contest pleas and sentenced Hill to five years in prison on each charge to run concurrently.
Department of Corrections records show Hill is a violent felon with convictions in Polk and Orange counties. He was sentenced to a year and four months in jail in 1994 after a conviction for resisting a law enforcement officer with violence.
Hill, whose street name is “Real Deal,” was sent to prison for six years and three months In February 2000 following a conviction for aggravated battery with intent to harm and firing a gun from a moving vehicle.