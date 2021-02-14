This home is located at 18 Horseshoe Lane in Lake Placid. It is offered at $115,900 and is listed with Alexis Garber with Eastern General Realty Corp.
Nestled high above the sparkling waters of Lake Clay, every day is better than the last at 18 Horseshoe Lane, listed by Alexis Garber with Eastern General Realty Corp. This stunning two-bedroom, two-bath Jacobsen home with lake views is priced at $115,900.
If you’ve ever considered living in a premier 55+ community with plenty of amenities, 18 Horseshoe Lane located at Paradise Village Mobile Home Park is the place for you. This brand-new, move-in ready home features an airy, open floor plan with nine-foot ceilings – perfect for hosting family and friends. Its upgraded laminate flooring and neutral color palette gives the home a refreshing, modern feel. Large windows flood the home with an abundance of natural light and views of nearby Lake Clay.
The open kitchen is any cook’s dream with its 42-inch cabinets, upgraded appliance package and double stainless steel sink. From baking cookies to dinner with friends, the kitchen island is a functional and beautiful addition to the room.
The large master suite, perfect for relaxing and unwinding, features an en suite bath and large walk-in closet. The home’s second bedroom is an ideal size for guests, or it can be easily transformed into an office, craft room, den or home gym. The options are endless.
Mornings can be spent enjoying a cup of coffee on your very own front porch, perched high above Lake Clay. Enjoy spectacular sunrises while watching the sun dance across the water – now this is paradise!
As a homeowner in this active community, enjoy a plethora of resort-style amenities. Spend peaceful days lounging at the lakefront swimming pool, dock your boat at the community’s private marina, get fit at the exercise room, or take in the panoramic vistas at the clubhouse. Paradise Village is a friendly community where neighbors love to come together to enjoy barbecues, bingo, arts and crafts and many more activities.
Located in the middle of the Sunshine State among freshwater lakes, rolling hills and fragrant orange groves, Lake Placid is old Florida living at its best. Residents of Paradise Village love the proximity to the city’s historic downtown area and can often be found admiring its colorful murals or attending special events like the annual Caladium Festival.
Paradise Village is owned and operated by Garber Communities, a leading company for Florida manufactured home communities. For more than three decades, they’ve earned a reputation for providing affordable manufactured home living at some of the most sought after locations in Florida. Their friendly communities and RV resorts offer a wide array of activities and amenities, making them the perfect place to call home. For more information on 18 Horseshoe Lane, please call 407-949-8629, or visit www.garbercommunities.com.