SEBRING — Darius Lavunte Hinson, 26, of Avon Park, was arrested by Sebring police officers on Saturday just before 1 a.m. Hinson was charged with trespassing and introducing contraband into a facility. Hinson bonded out of the Highlands County Jail.
Sebring police responded to the complaint of a verbal disturbance at the Blue Lagoon Saloon at 12:23 a.m. The first officer on scene reported Hinson was causing a verbal disturbance with the manager and staff of the saloon. The manager wanted Hinson trespassed. An officer explained the trespass warning and told Hinson he would be arrested if he came back onto the property. The officers watched him leave.
According to the report, about 10 minutes later, an officer watched him walk back onto the property. Before Hinson reached the building, the officer restrained Hinson in handcuffs. The manager said he did want to press charges, the report said.
The police officer checked Hinson’s person for weapons, and a can of deodorant was found in a pocket. The officer advised the suspect to give up anything illegal before getting to the jail. Hinson denied having anything illegal on him.
After Hinson was transported to jail, he was once again asked if had anything illegal on him, which he denied having. The officer turned Hinson over to detention deputies. That’s when the deputy allegedly found the deodorant and nine bags of what would later test positive for marijuana. Hinson’s money in his wallet was separated by denominations, which is also “common for narcotic sales,” the report said.