SEBRING — Four days after a shooting at The Spot, Sebring Police Department issued an active felony arrest warrant for Charles Javarius “CJ” Hipps, 28, of Sebring, in connection with a March 20 shooting at The Spot. The warrant was for attempted second degree murder.

On Thursday morning, Hipps turned himself in to law enforcement, according to Sebring Police Department Commander Curtis Hart. Even though Hipps turned himself in, detectives are still asking the public to come forward if they have any information on the shooting.

