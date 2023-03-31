SEBRING — Four days after a shooting at The Spot, Sebring Police Department issued an active felony arrest warrant for Charles Javarius “CJ” Hipps, 28, of Sebring, in connection with a March 20 shooting at The Spot. The warrant was for attempted second degree murder.
On Thursday morning, Hipps turned himself in to law enforcement, according to Sebring Police Department Commander Curtis Hart. Even though Hipps turned himself in, detectives are still asking the public to come forward if they have any information on the shooting.
As reported by the Highlands News-Sun earlier this month, Sebring Police were called to The Spot at 11:30 a.m. on March 20th to reports that a gun had been discharged inside the establishment on Martin Luther King Jr. in the Washington Heights area of Sebring. The incident resulted in one man being shot in the leg.
Fortunately, the injuries were not life-threatening, Hart said at the time.
Police are still conducting an investigation into the incident.
On Thursday, Hart said anyone with information on the attempted murder should call Detective Tayla DaSilva at 863-471-5108. Anyone wanting to remain anonymous can call Heartland Crime Stoppers 1-800-226-8477 or on the website at heartlandcrimestoppers.com. Tips could be eligible for cash rewards after an arrest.