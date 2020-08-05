I’m reaching out to you and sharing my opinion about the election race for Highlands County Clerk of Courts. As you may be aware, there are three candidates in the race and they all have merit. However, the question is: How do we separate these individuals to determine who best will perform the nearly 1,000 duties of the office of the Clerk as provided by Florida law. Not to mention the unique circumstances and environment we find ourselves in during a worldwide pandemic affecting our basic institutions of government.
What I’d like to impart is that the office of Clerk of Courts is not a political office, but one primarily of official record keeping and record dissemination. The Clerk of Courts does not create public policy rather it creates a haven for the many records that are created daily by you – records that are held in trust for us – the public.
The Clerk of Courts is also auditor to the Board of County Commission – ensuring proper government oversight of all county expenses while carefully investing its revenue – all to ensure the integrity and longevity of our county.
There is a myriad of lawful duties assigned to the Clerk of Courts that have the capacity to affect us – the taxpayers – daily. Who then do we hire for this job? I say hire because essentially, that is what we are doing. We are hiring the most qualified individual to perform the functions of this office. In my estimation, the most qualified individual is the one with 30-plus years of experience as an employee of the Clerk’s office. Experience in decision making, experience in maintaining the veracity of our records, and lastly, experience as a leader. I will hire Jerome Kaszubowski as my Clerk of Courts and I strongly encourage you to hire him also.
He is the right person at the right time to do the right job!
Michael D. Durham
Board Certified Attorney in City, County, and Local Government Law.