You may remember "Nipper," the little dog in the RCA logo who faithfully sat near the Victrola listening for "His Master's Voice." At the bidding of their Master, traitors like Josh Hawley, Rafael (Canadian) Cruz, Rudy Guiliani, Matt Gaetz and the gaggle of drooling, mouth breathing losers encouraged and/or participated in a siege to overturn the presidential election, all at the whim of an ousted New York con man. How alike they are.
Like Nipper or a flock of birds who on signal, take flight in unison, these mindless thugs heed the signal of One who bedazzles. Again, the Senate has failed to do their part to punish treason. The weak supplicants howl with delight that their Anointed has been vindicated. Giddy with anticipation, they will settle in front of Faux "News," awaiting the soothing refrain of the Master's Voice.
Horace Markley
Sebring