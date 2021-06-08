SEBRING — A longtime establishment at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Lemon Street has been condemned after a late night fire Sunday engulfed the second floor of the building.
Sebring Fire Department Capt. Austin Maddox said firefighters responded to a fire on the second floor of the building around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. He described it as “hot and fast burning.”
The owner of the Golden Palm Trees Grocery at 420 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. told first responders that everything was locked up at 10:20 p.m. when he left, according to Maddox.
It took firefighters about two hours to get the fire out and another 90 minutes for cleanup.
While a grocery/convenience store is located on the first floor of the building, about 12 apartments are on the second floor. All of which were vacant, according to what the owner told officials.
The building is a concrete block structure with wood trusses. Maddox said it is believed the building was constructed in the 1950s.
Due to the damage done to the structure, city officials have condemned the location.
The fire remains under investigation by the Florida State Fire Marshal’s office.
Sebring Police Commander Curtis Hart said there is no evidence that Sunday night’s fire is connected in any way to the shooting early Saturday morning that resulted in four people injured, one of whom was arrested for illegal weapon possession. Jomichalle Kline Mack, 23, was treated for a lower leg wound and then arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to reports.
Approximately nine off-duty personnel were on scene of Sunday night’s fire to assist the six on-duty firefighters who were fighting the blaze. Highlands County EMS was also on standby at the scene. There were no injuries reported in the incident.