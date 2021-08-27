Historic buildings don’t come back
In December of 2019, you published a fine article regarding the Kenilworth Lodge. In January of 2020, you published two letters in support of the renewal and reopening of the Kenilworth Lodge in some manner.
Beginning with three members, a group grew to more than 20 members. Sadly, the isolations required by the pandemic, limited additional meetings. I invite your readers to get involved in saving the historic buildings of Highlands County.
I am currently one of the founding members of the Friends of the Kenilworth Lodge. I am also a member of the Sebring Historical Society, which is hopeful that the two historic houses they have leased and improved will continue to stand where they have been since the George Sebring Family home was lost in the past.
I have applied to serve the whole county as part of that group’s historic preservation commission.
Once historic building is gone. It’s not coming back.
Georgia Lee Eshelman
Sebring