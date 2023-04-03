House no longer historic

This 1925 home on County Road 17 South in Sebring has had a local historic designation for a while, but the current owners told county officials that the status prevents them from completing the maintenance the house needs. They won votes from Planning and Zoning as well as the Board of County Commissioners to remove that designation.

SEBRING — A house that has stood since 1925, listed on the county’s historic register, has had that designation removed.

The home called the “Barrow House,” also called the “Percefull House,” on County Road 17 South, will no longer be listed as a local historic structure.

