SEBRING — A house that has stood since 1925, listed on the county’s historic register, has had that designation removed.
The home called the “Barrow House,” also called the “Percefull House,” on County Road 17 South, will no longer be listed as a local historic structure.
The owners, their names redacted from County Commission agenda materials, stated in their application that, ironically, the historic designation placed rules on the home that has prevented proper maintenance.
They stated, according to county staff, that they wanted to keep the historic character of the house, which is their primary residence, but the designation has prevented them from doing the work to keep it in good shape.
Highlands County Property Appraiser’s Office staff stated that the house records, also blocked from public search for the same security reasons as the names, showed a renovation of some kind in 1952.
Between then and 2015, the applicants’ letter states, a previous owner arranged to put the historic designation on the house.
County staff said the Highlands County Historic Preservation Commission had no objections to the change. Neither did the Board of County Commissioners.