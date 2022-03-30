LAKE PLACID — Hey, Oak Island subdivision residents! Pay attention, Lake June Pointe residents! You are allowed to vote in the Lake Placid municipal elections on April 5.
It’s generally known that registered voters within the town’s limits can vote, but few know that residents of those two subdivisions can also help choose two members of the Town Council. That’s because there hasn’t been a Lake Placid Town Council election for more than a decade.
The four council members and the mayor serve for four years, but rotate reelection every two years. The vote is important: The council ensures the town’s infrastructure runs smoothly, its greens and streets remain attractive and in good repair, and ensure other operations in this unique town are squared away.
Two council members ran in 2020 and three candidates are running in this year’s election, which is April 5. In past years, a third candidate has not stepped forward to run against the incumbents, but this year is different. There’s an energy out there people have not seen in some years.
“This is the first by-gosh election we’ve had in a lot of years,” said Council Member Ray Royce, who is not running for reelection until 2024. “We are asking everyone to come out and vote for their favorite candidates. This is a great opportunity.”
Karen Healy, the Highlands County Supervisor of Elections (the keeper of all the stats, too), says the last time a candidate ran to unseat an elected official in this town was 2010. That was for the mayor’s seat, when Thomas Katsanis ran unsuccessfully against still-incumbent Mayor John Holbrook. Since then, Healy said, incumbents have run unopposed.
“Turnout for that race was 20.64%,” Healy said. “Out of the 877 registered voters in town, 181 people voted in 2010.”
This year, with three candidates running (Holbrook runs in 2024), voters will pick the two top council candidates.
Town Clerk Eva Cooper Hapeman, who was hired in 2013, has not seen a town council election since she started work with the town. She serves on the canvassing board that will review ballots for proper signatures and other details on election night.
“I am looking forward to helping run this election and want to see the community taking part in this election, so go out and vote!” she said.
Turnout so far for 2022 – measured by absentee ballots received – is not bad, Healy said.
“We mailed out 241 absentee ballots, 234 were eligible voters, and as of Thursday, March 24, we have had 67 ballots returned with no errors.”
There are more voters in town now, too. Lake Placid’s voter rolls have increased from 877 registered voters in 2010 to 1,197 registered voters this year, she said.
So, as April 5 nears, the town has dusted off its record books, unfolded its folding chairs and cafeteria tables, and is ready to receive voters at the First Baptist Church at 119 E. Royal Palm Ave. in Lake Placid, starting at 7 a.m. The single precinct closes, and voting ends at 7 p.m. the same day.
“Everyone has to know that the First Baptist Church is the only place where people can vote for the council members,” Hapeman said. “People don’t go to the precinct where they vote during the general election.”
According to Healy, here’s how the election will be run: Voters will fill out the blank ballots by marking the top two choices for town council. As they do in the general election, they feed their ballot into the machine tabulator, which then registers the voter’s choices. As soon as the polls close, the results are sent over modem to the Supervisor of Elections Office at 580 S. Commerce Ave., Room A201, in Sebring. But a tape is run on the contents of the tabulator in Lake Placid to compare with the results sent over modem to the Elections Office.
The ballots from the Baptist church, as will absentee (mail in) ballots, will be checked by the Lake Placid Canvassing Board – Royce, Hapeman and Council Member Charles Wilson – starting at 5 p.m. at the Supervisor of Elections Office. The public is invited to attend the open meeting as the canvassing board inspects vote by mail ballots received up to that time. In the event final certification takes place election night, the manual audit will begin immediately thereafter.
Royce expects voting to go smoothly.
“It’s a one day event; everyone has to vote in person at the Baptist church,” Royce said. “It will only take a minute or two, there are no lines, it’s a simple ballot. You can vote for up to two people or you can vote for one. You’ll be in and out in a matter of several minutes.”