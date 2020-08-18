SEBRING – After a long, hot summer filled with conversations of whether to send students back to school or to homeschool them, it all came to an end ... or a start ... with the first day of school Monday. The first day of any school year is filled with excitement. Monday’s first day amid a pandemic may be the one future generations tell their grandchildren about.
The School Board of Highlands County took surveys from parents and guardians into consideration for solutions where there were no easy answers. The School Board looked to health officials for guidelines to safely open with temperature checks, social distancing and wearing masks in those situations that did not lend themselves to social distancing, etc.
Monday was a lesson in patience for students, parents and staff. Some parents experienced long lines at parent drop-off because of the extra precaution of taking temperatures. One line was over a half hour wait, while at another school the line was under five minutes. Several took to social media saying they would probably be late for work and vowed to leave earlier this morning.
The number of students enrolled in face-to-face learning this year versus last year was not immediately available Monday afternoon. A student helpline is available at863-471-5625.