SNS-implossion111322a.jpg

The pool at the Deauville Beach Resort.

 DEAUVILLE BEACH RESORT

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — The future of the Deauville Beach Resort site in Miami Beach sits in limbo after voters shot down a ballot question Tuesday, rejecting a vision from Miami Dolphins owner and billionaire developer Stephen Ross to build a luxury hotel and condo tower taller than what current regulations allow.

The historic hotel is still set to be imploded this morning, Miami Beach spokesperson Melissa Berthier said.

