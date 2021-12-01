LAKE PLACID — A board member from the Lake Placid Historical Society Depot Museum told the Town Council last month that the nonprofit has fixed federal and state compliance issues and has been reinstated as a 501 (C)3.
“The last few years the Historical Society has been kept alive by a few dedicated individuals,” said Margaret Deer, who introduced herself as a board member. “We had gotten out of compliance with a few issues but gratefully, thankfully, we have stayed alive.”
The society, which operates the Train Depot Museum on Park Street, had recently ironed out financial issues, which led to its reinstatement as a nonprofit in Florida on Feb. 11, Deer told the council members.
“We are completely in compliance not only with the federal government, but the state of Florida,” she told the council. “We have a viable 501c3 that’s been reinstated, and we’re solvent, not just for today but for the next few months, because we’re frugal.”
The Florida Corporation Commission records show that the society, which filed annual reports from 1995 to 2008, did not file in 2009, then filed again in 2010 and 2011. The group failed to file in 2012, then was reinstated in 2013 through 2016. From that year until February, the group did not file with the commission as a nonprofit.
The February reinstatement lists Jerry Pendarvis as president of the nonprofit, Michael Brochetti as vice president, Maria Hagg as corporate secretary and recording secretary, and Marie Mills as treasurer.
“We now have a new set of board members and committed volunteers,” she said.
The group is banking on a future collaboration with the U.S. Sugar Corporation, which may breathe new life into the train museum, a prospect that could reinvigorate the Historical Society. The company’s historic steam engine has made a few trips between Clewiston, where the company’s headquarters sit, and Sebring. It stops occasionally in Lake Placid to fill its tanks with water. The plan is to use the train to run tourists from Clewiston on the shore of Lake Okeechobee to Lake Placid and back. The caboose in which the society displays Audie Murphy’s military uniform and other historic items sits on the siding where the U.S. Sugar train will stop. In fact, the historic train stopped for an hour in Lake Placid, during which time some 50-60 adults and children waved and chatted with engineers.
“We had some very fruitful meetings with the folks with U.S. Sugar, and some lovely words and correspondence from them,” Deer said. “They were thrilled and taken back by the number of folks in Lake Placid up and down the railroad tracks.”
Deer told the council the society has great things planned for maintaining the town’s history, in getting people involved, including young people interested in learning about the town where they live.
Lake Placid Mayor John Holbrook thanked Deer for the update.
“Thank you for all the hard work you’ve done,” Holbrook said.
“I know it’s not easy,” said Council Member Debra Ann Worley.