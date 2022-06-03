LAKE PLACID — Whether you’re a history buff or a fashionista, Alexandra Maxwell has a free interactive show for everyone called “Women’s Fashion, A Catwalk through History.” This stunningly visual and tactile event will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Lake Placid Memorial Library.
Maxwell is a local seamstress who designs and creates original and historical garments by hand. Maxwell’s creations run the gamut from Victorian dresses to pirate garb and Renaissance gowns to mermaid costumes and more. Maxwell is self-taught and uses her talents to express her artistic side.
The family-friendly program is great for all ages. Maxwell will take the audience on a tour of women’s clothing from the 14th century through the 20th century. She will illustrate how styles changed throughout the centuries along with the women and events that shaped the fashions.
“I’ve always had a deep passion for history, Maxwell said. “Historical clothing is one of the few physical links to the past that briefly allow us to feel what it was like, in a way, to live in that time. I hope to both educate people about the clothing people once wore, as well as kindle interest in sewing, historical fashion, and reenacting among our community.”
Seven ladies will model the fashions sewn by Maxwell. The audience will get a close up look at the materials and styles in this historical fashion show. Youngsters can see what real princesses wore. Different fabrics with a variety of textures and colors give credit to the research Maxwell has put in to the dresses.
One model will be donning some old fashion unmentionables, which Maxwell said has more clothing than most people today wear. She joked that there may be a scandalous showing of an ankle.
Maxwell will offer a question and answer period after the show. Maxwell is also a dance instructor and performs Irish dance and makes the troupe’s costumes.