Randy Miller, left, and Mark Scott are planning to do some maintenance on the 1942 WLA motorcycle and putting some miles on it before returning it to the Military Sea Services Museum in Sebring.

Randy Miller and Mark Scott are prepping a 1942 WLA motorcycle for transport. The motorcycle is in some much needed TLC maintenance after the bike has been on display in the Military Sea Services Museum for the past several years. This popular piece of history was on loan to the museum and reflects its use by the U.S. Army in Europe in World War II and its later use by the French Army in Vietnam.

Museum Curator Fred Carino was able to give a brief provenance of the World War II vehicle. He said Harley Davidson made around 90,000 of the WLA motorcycles. This particular model was made in 1942 and shipped to England where it crossed into France on D-Day Plus 2. D-Day was June 6, 1944, also known as the Normandy Invasion. In military shorthand, the “Plus 2” refers to the second day of the infamous invasion.

