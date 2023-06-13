Randy Miller and Mark Scott are prepping a 1942 WLA motorcycle for transport. The motorcycle is in some much needed TLC maintenance after the bike has been on display in the Military Sea Services Museum for the past several years. This popular piece of history was on loan to the museum and reflects its use by the U.S. Army in Europe in World War II and its later use by the French Army in Vietnam.
Museum Curator Fred Carino was able to give a brief provenance of the World War II vehicle. He said Harley Davidson made around 90,000 of the WLA motorcycles. This particular model was made in 1942 and shipped to England where it crossed into France on D-Day Plus 2. D-Day was June 6, 1944, also known as the Normandy Invasion. In military shorthand, the “Plus 2” refers to the second day of the infamous invasion.
After World War II, Carino said the motorcycle was given to the French Army, which used it in Vietnam. It would eventually be sold to a Vietnamese man.
The new Vietnamese owner “tricked out” the cycle, Carino said. As an example, the new owner put chrome on the gas tank cover. Carino jokingly said the man (whose name is unknown) wanted to be the first “Hell’s Angel” member in Vietnam. The man left Vietnam around 1975. Before leaving, he hid the motorcycle in a warehouse in Saigon.
The owner would move to the States to Austin,Texas and returned to Vietnam in 2000. He found the WLA still in the Saigon storage unit where he had hidden it. Carino said the man shipped it back to Texas and sold it on eBay to Randy Miller in Venus “after deciding the Hell’s Angels didn’t need him.”
Miller brought it back to its military roots. He has shared the vintage vehicle with the museum for years.
The iconic motorcycle’s nickname was “Liberator” and the “W” in WLA represents the type of motorcycle, a 45-cubic-inch flathead engine. The “L” means it was a high-compression engine. The “A” stood for the U.S. Army. The Canadian Army was similarly named a WAC.
This type of Harley Davidson is responsible for the post-war popularity of motorcycle clubs and thousands seeking the freedom of the open road. After a tune-up and some road touring, the bike should return to the museum in a few weeks.
According to Haggerty, a classic car insurer, the highest sale of a WLA motorcycle was $48,400; the lowest was $7,150 and the most recent was $27,563. Of course, there are owners who feel their pieces of history are priceless.
The Military Sea Services Museum is open to the public, free of charge, Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. and is filled with thousands of military memorabilia. Located one mile east of Sebring High School on the corner of Kenilworth Boulevard and Roseland Avenue, the museum is fully air conditioned and handicap accessible and it’s a great place to bring out-of-school students. Visit the Military Sea Services Museum, “Where history comes alive!”