If you missed out on this past weekend’s Highlands County Heritage Festival, then you missed out on one of the best events in the area in a while. I had the great opportunity to volunteer with the Heritage Association on Saturday and witnessed firsthand the amazing event that saw over a thousand people attend.
The event was hosted on the historical Edna Pearce Lockett Estate and featured a multitude of different activities for different interests. Visitors were able to enter into the home of Edna Pearce Lockett, which was restored to pristine condition by the Heritage Association, and gave visitors a view into what her life was like.
There were vendors selling different pieces of art, such as art made out of old tires and paintings incorporating elements of Highlands County. At one point in the day, the Florida Cracker Trail Association was in attendance to show off their equestrian skills. They spent their time at the event riding their horses and using their whips as the original Florida residents would have.
Being tasked with transporting people on golf carts, I was able to converse with them and the common consensus was that the event was a complete success. People were happy to see that the history of Highlands County was still being appreciated, even as the future begins to make changes to the county. Especially those who grew up on the property and the surrounding area, they were happy to see that the house was being preserved.
One gentleman I talked to knew Edna Lockett personally and spent the ride telling me about how he used to sit on the front porch with her while drinking iced tea. He was pleased to see the current state of the home when we arrived at the front porch and stated that the restoration of the property was great to see. It was a really neat experience to meet someone who was quite literally part of the history we were there to celebrate.
Moving forward in the history of Highlands County, it is very much possible to both appreciate the history of the county while pushing for continuous growth. It is not just the older generations that want to see history preserved, but all age groups. I saw families and younger adults take a trip to the festival, despite it being quite a drive away from the main three cities of Highlands County. People were excited to learn about the history of the place they call home and were not solely interested in tearing it down.
I truly believe that the desire to build Highlands County from a clean slate makes no sense, considering the fact that our history is what makes us special. There are very few counties in Florida that can claim to have as much history as ours and we should all be looking to keep growing on this statement.
Areas like Saint Augustine and Punta Gorda have grown significantly over the years, yet make their history one of the reasons that people want to visit. Even if our growth will not reach the extent of these cities, we should see to it that any growth sees the history of Highlands Country as its building foundation.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.