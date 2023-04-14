HSN-lockett031722b.jpg

Sons of the American Revolution at the Heritage Festival last year.

 FILE PHOTO

Step back into history at the Heritage Festival 2023 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Take a tour of the historical Edna Pearce Lockett Estate of a time when life was simpler. The estate at 70 Boon Dock Road in Fort Basinger. Enter Boon Dock as two words for GPS to recognize the address.

The event is hosted by the Heritage Association of Highlands County and promises fun for the entire family. Admission is just $10 per carload. Admission includes entertainment all day from Tommy Brandt and Tommy Brandt II, Keith Mathys, Barney and Nancy and Sharon Cornine. During Sunday’s Cowboy Church at 11 a.m. music and a special organ concert will take place.

