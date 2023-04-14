Step back into history at the Heritage Festival 2023 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Take a tour of the historical Edna Pearce Lockett Estate of a time when life was simpler. The estate at 70 Boon Dock Road in Fort Basinger. Enter Boon Dock as two words for GPS to recognize the address.
The event is hosted by the Heritage Association of Highlands County and promises fun for the entire family. Admission is just $10 per carload. Admission includes entertainment all day from Tommy Brandt and Tommy Brandt II, Keith Mathys, Barney and Nancy and Sharon Cornine. During Sunday’s Cowboy Church at 11 a.m. music and a special organ concert will take place.
Tours can be taken of the 1910 Fort Basinger School House and Lockett Estate. Ecological boat rides are available on Saturday only for $20 per person. The Florida Atlantic University pontoon rides will be have a guided tour of the Kissimmee River. The boat holds 15 passengers and will leave the boat dock five times starting at 10:30 a.m. Tickets will be sold at the information booth on Saturday.
“The festival is a celebration of history,” Association President Nancy Fisk said.
It is a great way for the family to get out of the house and away from digital screens. A spinning and quilt display will show off some pioneering skills.
Jim Sawgrass will be educating guests about Native American culture. In addition, Hoop Dance World Champion Cody Boettner will be performing.
Artisans will be exhibiting and selling their creations such as handmade jewelry and baskets. Honey and jams will be a tasty treat to bring home. Food trucks will offer lunches with fare like tacos, barbecue and ice cream.
Fifteen local non-profit vendors will have booths set up. A DJ will announce the boat tours. A period costume fashion show from the colonial period through the 1950s will delight festivalgoers. Cow Camp will teach some of the skills real cowboys used on a cattle ranch.
For more information, call Nancy Fisk at 813-482-4868.