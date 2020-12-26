From the time that Jimmy Carter sold us out to the Libyan oil industry to the current Biden family spectacle. In Carter’s day it was called trilateralism. It then became One World Order and is now known as globalism. Carter got on television and announced to our country that the world was out of oil, but as soon as gas went from 38 cents a gallon to $1.38 a gallon, we had more oil than we knew what to do with. But at least Carter’s brother, “Beer Billy,” got a quarter million dollar gift from Libya.
It both sickens and angers me to read some of the Socialist letters in this publication. I can’t believe we have such politically naive people right here in our own area. Just remember this DINOs (Democrats in name only), we will have mid-terms in two years and another presidential election in four years and he who laugh last laughs best.
Ross Johnson
Sebring