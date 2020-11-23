Whether you call her vice president-elect yet or not, Kamala Harris is nearly certain to make history in January when she becomes the first female, first Black and first South Asian to hold the second-highest elected office in the United States.
Women across the country long have fought for equal rights and representation in America. With the election of Harris, a milestone has been reached. It could not have come in a more appropriate year — the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote in 1920.
As noted by CNN, Harris’ triumph marks a high point in a career in which she has broken barriers before as San Francisco district attorney, California attorney general and just the second-ever Black female U.S. senator.
“That I am here tonight is a testament to the dedication of generations before me,” Harris said during her Democratic National Convention acceptance speech in August. “Women and men who believed so fiercely in the promise of equality, liberty and justice for all.”
On Nov. 7, during her first speech after being declared by the media as vice president-elect, Harris again noted the historic moment.
“While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last,” she said in Wilmington, Delaware.
“Because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities, and to the children of our country, regardless of your gender, our country has sent you a clear message: Dream with ambition, lead with conviction and see yourselves in a way that others may not, simply because they’ve never seen it before. But know that we will applaud you every step of the way,” she said.
And we join in applauding Harris, echoing the statement of the S.C. Legislative Black Caucus and its chairman, Orangeburg Rep. Jerry Govan, about Biden, Harris and election 2020.
“With this election, America begins a new chapter — a chapter that, in many ways, was written in South Carolina. President-elect Biden has strong ties to the Palmetto State and it was with the support of Black South Carolinians that he secured the Democratic nomination for president.
“Vice President-elect Harris will make history as the first woman, first African-American, and first person of South Asian descent to hold the office of vice president. This is a huge achievement and an inspiration to so many people. She is living proof that there is no limit to what one can accomplish, regardless of gender, ethnicity or faith.”
An editorial from The Times and Democrat, South Carolina.