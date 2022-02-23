SEBRING — History will repeat today in Highlands County as the 2022 Cracker Trail Ride returns.
This marks the 35th year that the Florida Cracker Trail Association has ridden the longest continuously used trail for transporting cattle in the country while educating people along the way on the 19th century Florida Crackers’ practices of agriculture, animal husbandry and respect for the land.
Last year – despite a pandemic, gray skies and rain – approximately 100 riders and 115 horses took part in the cattle drive reenactment across Florida, from the Gulf Coast to the East Coast.
They started out on Saturday, according to the Cracker Trail Ride itinerary at FloridaCrackerTrail.org. They are expected to visit Cracker Trail Elementary School this morning, just north of State Road 66, to demonstrate horsemanship and whip cracking, before returning to the highway to continue east.
The riders usually cross U.S. 27 around lunchtime — between noon and 1:30 p.m. — with traffic control assistance by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
After riding Thursday and Friday, and camping overnight, the entire ride will end with a parade Saturday through downtown Fort Pierce, with the option to take a ride on the beach and camp near the water at Causeway Cove.
ExplorersAccording to FloridaCrackerTrail.org, in the early 1500s, Spanish conquistador Juan Ponce de León attempted to colonize Florida in the early 1500’s. Thwarted and attacked by Native Americans, the colonists abandoned their settlements, leaving behind horses, hogs and Andalusian cattle, the ancestors of the Texas Longhorns.
Florida’s wide, green spaces, as in much of rural central Florida, let livestock breed and run wild for centuries, FloridaCrackerTrail.org states. In northern Florida, cattle ranchers fought Native American raids, mosquitoes, fever ticks, storms, swamps and snakes.
SeminolesBy the 1800’s, the Seminole nation possessed extensive herds of 5,000 to 50,000 head of cattle, FloridaCrackerTrail.org states. They and white settlers moved south, bringing their cattle. Railroads reaching south turned Florida into a supplier of hides, tallow, leather and meat, especially to the Confederacy during the Civil War.
With no fenced pasture anywhere in the state and cattle roaming freely, FloridaCrackerTrail.org states, rustling became particularly widespread by the end of the century and helped lead to the Seminole Wars.
CrackersAfter the Civil War, rugged individuals settled along Florida’s east coast and central corridor, known by Northern neighbors as “Florida Crackers,” “Cracker Cowmen” or “Cow Hunters.” FloridaCrackerTrail.org states that early Crackers would hunt and round up cows through wooded range lands and hammocks, across open plains and by rivers and streams.
They relied on bullwhips to flush cows from palmetto scrub and spur on oxen that pulled their wagons, FloridaCrackerTrail.org states. The 10- to 12-foot-long whips of braided leather had snaps at the ends that would break the sound barrier with a loud “crack.”
RidersA century later, in 1987, individuals with a love and respect for history formed the Florida Cracker Trail Association to recreate that part of Florida’s past. FloridaCrackerTrail.org states that the annual cross-state ride helps to highlight and preserve the importance of Florida’s role in the introduction of horses and cattle into the New World as well as the birth and continuance of the cattle and horse industries by Florida’s future settlers and their descendants.
As developers move into Florida’s Heartland, buying huge multi-thousand acre ranches and converting wild land to tracts of housing, FloridaCrackerTrail.org states that members work to preserve Cracker history as their way of life starts to disappear.