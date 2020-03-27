A volunteer who delivers the Heartland Herald, published in Highlands Florida, distributed all over this county, neighboring counties and mailed to many states to subscribers willing to pay $14 a year, has a value of at least .50 for the second copy. Publishing history present day and in the past touches the minds and soul of our readers. Quoting great men who are founders of our country, like Thomas Jefferson and Patrick Henry, exposes our readers to the thinking that makes our country what it is today. Discussing the U.S. Constitution and the Declaration of Independence is not about hate but about what makes our country a republic not a democracy.
It is unfortunate that in our public schools the topics we write about are not always taught.
I go into each place of business, hospitals, doctors, attorneys and government buildings and announce who I am and ask every month can I leave papers. Only with consent are papers left. Our libraries are places for people to find diverse knowledge. As this nation is a republic and we have First Amendment rights, libraries don’t censor books by political and religious content that is why you can find the Bible, Koran, The Book of the Mormons, Socialism and Marxism there. Interfering with the distribution of the Heartland Herald to prevent the people from reading it is not just a crime but denies the citizens of the U.S. their right to read and learn what our nation is about.
Linda Montalbano
Lorida