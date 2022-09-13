SEBRING — Sammual Felton avoided a jury trial Monday by pleading no contest to two charges: driving on a suspended license and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.

Felton, who pleaded no contest as potential jurors waited to be called for voir dire, was given time served for the 60 days he spent in jail after his arrest in February. Prosecutors say he injured two women in the July 2, 2018, crash.

