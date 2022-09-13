SEBRING — Sammual Felton avoided a jury trial Monday by pleading no contest to two charges: driving on a suspended license and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.
Felton, who pleaded no contest as potential jurors waited to be called for voir dire, was given time served for the 60 days he spent in jail after his arrest in February. Prosecutors say he injured two women in the July 2, 2018, crash.
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada also ordered Felton to pay $4,200 to one of the injured women and $1,000 to the other female passenger in monthly installments of $50. He also piled on investigative costs and fines.
Felton, 40, also pleaded no contest to leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, for which Estrada put him on three years of probation, substance abuse evaluation and ordered him to pay all costs and fees of his treatment. He also barred him from consuming alcohol and drugs, though he was not charged with driving under the influence.
If convicted by a jury, he could have been sentenced to five years in prison and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine.
Had there been a trial Monday, his victims would have taken the stand to describe the accident and the injuries they suffered.
Though the crash occurred in Lake Placid, Felton is a resident of Belle Glade. According to the citation issued in the crash, Felton crashed into the women’s vehicle on Anderson Street in the Highway Park community. He was driving a white 2007 Chevrolet at the time of the crash.
Police say his license had expired in 2013, six years before the crash.